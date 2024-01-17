NOS and Vodafone Portugal extend fibre sharing deal

Portuguese service providers NOS and Vodafone Portugal have expanded an existing partnership agreement to share fibre that will take their joint footprint to 3.9 million homes.

The agreement builds on one concluded in 2017 and adds a further 1.1 million homes passed to the pair’s joint fibre footprint.

The 2017 deal provided for the sharing of fibre along wit 200 mobile transmission towers.

The pair will invest jointly but will maintain complete freedom in building commercial offerings, as well as in choosing technology solutions, according to NOS.

The company said that they would manage customers and customer data independently.

“Over the last 10 years, Vodafone has multiplied its fixed network coverage by 10, through its own investment, wholesale access and network partnerships, like the one we are now expanding. The permanent modernization of the country’s technological infrastructure depends on demanding investments by operators in their networks, which must be efficient, sustainable and ecologically responsible. This is also why we strengthened this partnership, aware of the added value it brought by ensuring the best quality of service provided to our Customers. Vodafone will continue to be committed to strengthening its technological infrastructure and, through it, accelerating Portugal’s necessary digital transition,” said Luís Lopes, CEO of Vodafone Portugal.