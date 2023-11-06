NOS pay TV base keeps pace with broadband growth

Portuguese cable and pay TV operator NOS saw its pay TV base grow by 2.2% in the year to September, ending with 1.424 million TV customers, the same rate of growth as its fixed broadband base, which now numbers 1.5 million.

NOS reported over 100,000 net RGU additions overall for the quarter to September, taking its total RGU base to close to 11 million.

The operator said it had successfully attracted subscribers to its converged offerings, with 12,200 net adds in the quarter. Convergent offerings now account of 69% of the operator’s customers base, up slightly by 0.6% on the second quarter.

The company added 81,500 net additional post-paid mobile customers in the quarter, taking post-paid to 65% of the overall mobile base.

Revenues were up 6.9% year-on-year to €407.9 million, while consolidated EBITDA was up 12.7% to €200.4 million. Telco revenues were up 4.7% to €384.9 million and telco EBITDA was up 10.6% to €185 million.

NOS said that audiovisual and cinema revenues had their best quarter ever, growing 37.2% to €32.2 million.

