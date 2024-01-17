Netgem to add FAST channels from All3Media

TV-as-a-service provider Netgem has teamed up with production outfit All3Media International to bring a raft of Free Ad-Supported Television (FAST) channels to its offering for service providers in the UK and Ireland.

Scheduled for launch this month, Netgem will initially introduce three new FAST channels to its platform, that will be distribiuted through Netgem TVs and via ISP partners, including TalkTalk TV, Community Fibre TV and Better TV (BRSK).

Netgem said the partnership would bring a diverse range of content to the Netgem TV lineup of over 130 channels.

Channels to be added include Great British Menu, Homes Under the Hammer, and So…Real.

Sylvain Thevenot, chief commercial and customer officer of Netgem said: “We recognise a shift in consumer behaviour, expecting ad-supported content to be of high quality and operated in the same way as traditional Pay TV. In line with this trend, our content acquisition strategy is to provide the best content at no extra costs for our clients across Europe. All3Media International brings just that with fantastic channels such as Homes Under The Hammer and The Great British Menu, which will resonate particularly well with our audience.”

Amanda Stevens, director of global partnerships at All3Media International said: “We’re excited to bring some of All3Media International’s highest rating FAST channels to Netgem customers. Homes Under the Hammer and Great British Menu give viewers the chance to binge-watch these much-loved shows, and So..Real brings the best in unfiltered reality television.”