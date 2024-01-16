France’s Carrefour launches Netflix-plus-store discounts package

French supermarket giant Carrefour has launched a new subscription offering that will bundle in-store discounts with Netflix.

The retailer’s Carrefour Plus offering will offer a range of discounts together with Netflix’s standard-with-ads tier for €5.99 a month.

The new subscription offering will be available in select Carrefour stores from tomorrow, beginning with the Rouen and Bordeaux regions.

Those signing up will benefit from 10% reductions in the price of over 7,000 products in Carrefour stores and free delivery for orders over €60 as well as the Netflix subscription.

Netflix’s standard with ads subscription is available in France for the same price as the Carrefour package – €5.99 – making the offer potentially attractive to customers.

Users have the option of paying extra to sign up to Netflix’s ad-free tiers – the standard subscription for €7.50 and the premium tier available for €14.

Standard with ads and the standard without ads offerings enable users to watch on two screens simultaneously in 1080p, and download for offline viewing, while the premium tier provides access via four screens and 4K HDR-quality video.