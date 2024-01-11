StarHub scores Australian Open rights

Singaporean pay TV operator StarHub has picked up the broadcasting rights to the Australian Open.

The first of the four Grand Slams in 2024 of the Australian Open will be broadcasted live from January 14-28 on StarHub. The tennis tournament including defending champions Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka will be available via the StarHub Sports+ pass.

The competition will also feature on beIN sports channels via the StarHub Sports+ offering.

The deal also includes rights to the Kooyong Classic which will be broadcasted only on StarHub. This singles-only, exhibition tournament spans across three days and will feature tennis stars such as Casper Ruud, Andy Murray and Milos Raonic.

The services provider recently launched two Mola-branded sports channels, Mola Sport and Mola Golf as part of its StarHub TV Sports+ bundles. The new sports channels includes coverage of the Carabao Cup, the English Football League Championship (EFL), the PGA Tour, and the National Football League (NFL).

During the first half of 2023, StarHub saw strong growth across subscription, commercial TV and advertising revenues. The company reported entertainment revenue grew by 18.2% and net profit attributable to shareholders of S$76.7 million (US$57.2 million) for the first six-month period of last year, representing a 25.8% year-on-year increase.

The Australian Open is currently taking place, kicked off on January 8. The StarHub’s Sports+ pass is available from $ 25.46 per month.