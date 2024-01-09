TCL adds to NextGen TV momentum

TV manufacturer TCL is planning new TV models equipped with integrated NextGen TV/ATSC 3.0 capability for the US market.

The ATSC said that than 100 NextGen TV products will be available for US consumers this year.

The Consumer Technology Association this week announced industry results for 2023 sales and projections for the coming year, with the cumulative U.S. installed base of NextGen TV receivers topping 10.3 million and consumer sales of NextGen TV products expected to increase by 45% in 2024.

The ATSC noted that in addition to TV models from Sony, Samsung, Hisense, and TCL, the number of available accessory receiver models is expected to double in 2024, to offer consumers with existing TV sets several affordable options for upgrades.

“ATSC is delighted to have more than two dozen broadcasters, technology companies, and networks supporting our CES exhibit this year. With U.S. NextGen TV market launches in 2024 coming soon for Chicago, San Diego, and Tucson, we’re projecting that NextGen TV will cross the 75% household reach milestone in February – a significant achievement that also will mark 75 Nielsen broadcast markets with service,” said Madeleine Noland, President of the Advanced Television Systems Committee (ATSC).

“Now that broadcasters have reached this important milestone, attention turns to strengthening the number of available consumer receivers and improving the viewing experience – both of which are being showcased at the ATSC exhibit this year at CES. We are delighted to add TCL to the list of TV makers offering NextGen TV, joining Sony, Samsung, and Hisense. And with ADTH, Stavix, Zapperbox, and Zinwell planning to offer NextGen TV certified and security verified receivers, including some with digital video recording capability, this year is shaping up to be a big one for consumer choice.

“ATSC 3.0 has a global impact, too. South Korea and Jamaica are both on-air with ATSC 3.0. Trinidad & Tobago will transition in 2025. Both Brazil and India are evaluating ATSC 3.0 as a technology that can handle different technological challenges, and discussions are underway in a number of other countries that are looking for the most flexible broadcast system that easily adapts to changing needs and behaviours.”