Norlys names digital business director

Danish broadband service provider and energy group Norlys has named Thomas Asmund-Hjorth as its director of digital business.

Asmund-Hjorth, who is currently a director at Jyllands-Posten/Finance, will be charged with setting the direction for the future development of the business from mid-January.

He comes on board as Norlys embarks on a strategic review with a focus on digitisation. The company is looking to develop a platform to enable users to self-service more efficiently as well as to create more attractive solutions for customers.

Prior to joining Jyllands-Posten/Finance in 2019, Asmund-Hjorth served as business director at cable operator Stofa (now owned by Norlys) between 2015-19. He also served in senior positions at Denmark’s largest telco, TDC (now split into service provider Nuuday and network operator TDC Net) fdrom 2001-14, ending as director of TDC business.

“Thomas has played a decisive role in the digitisation of a traditional magazine industry and has extensive experience with digital transformation. These are skills that must be used in particular to make it simpler and more attractive to be a business customer at Norlys,” said Sune Nabe Frederiksen, director of Norlys’ digital business.

“Norlys has an obvious potential to grow in the business market, and one of the tools is an increased digitisation of the customer journey, which should make it easier to be a business customer in Norlys. It requires new skills and more execution power in the organisation, and that I look forward to contributing to,” said Asmund-Hjorth.