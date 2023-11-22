Norlys introduces cybersecurity insurance for customers

Danish utility and telecom group Norlys has launched cybersecurity insurance in partnership with Topdanmark to offer its customers protection against internet fraud.

Norlys cited a recent survey that showed 150,000 Danes to be victim of internet crimes, including credit card fraud and identity theft, each year.

The launch marks an extension of the protection Norlys already provides via its security package to combat dangerous websites and virus threats.

It said participating customers would be able to get advice on secure e-commerce, and assistance in cases where they are exposed to digital crimes.

“As an internet provider, we give our customers the key to their digital lives. Therefore, we also want to take responsibility for ensuring that they have as safe an experience as possible and help if they suddenly find themselves in an unhappy situation,” said Sune Nabe Frederiksen, director of Norlys’ digital business.

“Some people have their identity misused, others experience card abuse or have an intimate picture shared. The coverage is tailored to consumers who want help if things go wrong online, and we can, among other things, be ready to provide legal assistance or to cover losses in case of card abuse,” said Carsten Elmose, private customers director at Topdanmark.