One Championship to air on Sky Sports in UK and Ireland

UK broadcaster Sky Sport widens its combat sports coverage, picking up rights to leading martial arts corporation ONE Championship.

Sky Sports will air martial arts events from ONE Championship to viewers in the UK and Ireland beginning next year. Programming on the sports broadcaster will kick off on January 13 2024 with ONE Fight Night 18, which will see professional fighters Superlek Kiatmuu9 and Elias Mahmoudi go head-to-head.

The sports body said ONE athletes represent over 80 countries competing across MMA, Muay Thai, kickboxing, submission grappling, kickboxing, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and other disciplines. It produces and distributes events across more than 190 countries. According to Sky Sports, ONE ranks among the top five in the world’s sports properties for viewership and engagement.

Sky Sports director of multi sports Helen Falkus said: “We’re pleased to partner with ONE Championship to bring their full range of martial arts to Sky Sports for the first time. We hope to bring new fans to the world-class competitive formats on our channels, as well as reach new audiences for Sky.”

Chatri Sityodtong, the ONE Championship Chairman and CEO, added: “For years, our UK fans have been clamouring for ONE to be broadcast on one of the region’s major networks. “Today, I’m excited to announce a new partnership with Sky Sports, the premier broadcaster for live sports in the UK and one of the most well-known sports networks in the world. This deal marks an important milestone for the celebration of martial arts and the continued expansion of ONE Championship’s global footprint.”