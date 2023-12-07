Disc Golf Network switches to Insys Video Technologies for streaming

The Disc Golf Network (DGN) has migrated its streaming content and customers from Vimeo OTT to a new platform built by Insys Video Technologies, which is an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Advanced Tier Services Partner.

All DGN content is now available for viewing on a refreshed web app as well as on multiple supported mobile and smartTV applications.

Insys VT has built and maintained custom platforms for clients across the sports, film, television, and government sectors, notably streaming services for S.L. Benfica (Benfica Play), Deutsche Fußball Bund (DFB Play), Olympique Lyonnais (OLPLAY), and NC+ (Canal+ Sport Online).

The updated Disc Golf Network platform relies on AWS Media Services for video transcoding, packaging, and recording, plus Amazon CloudFront CDN (Content Delivery Network) for distribution. The core infrastructure is powered by AWS.

The service features additional menu options, content groups that appear as sliders, and a new bookmarks function. Additionally, the new platform will allow subscribers to pause and rewind live broadcasts (live DVR functionality) and will process live broadcasts for instant reply (VOD) access.

The platform features an upgraded system allowing PDGA members to access the subscription at their discounted rate by linking their PDGA and DGN accounts instead of generating a discount code every 12 months.

“We’re thankful for our partnership with Vimeo OTT and their support of DGN’s growth during our first four seasons. Looking to the 2024 season and beyond, we’re thrilled to take our next big step forward by collaborating with Insys VT and AWS to bring a refreshed look and feel to the Disc Golf Network platform and begin developing new and improved features for subscribers” said Jeff Spring, DGN & DGPT CEO.

“As the Disc Golf Network enters its fifth year of service, we’ve recognized the need to evolve our platform to better serve an ever-growing disc golf audience. Collaborating with Insys VT and AWS represents a proactive step towards addressing subscriber needs, particularly in maintaining streaming quality while managing large influxes of live viewers and ensuring the stability of platform performance over time. We’re enthusiastic about the potential this change holds for future developments and immediate improvements to the platform, and we can’t wait for the start of the 2024 season.”

Krzysztof Bartkowski, Insys Video Technologies CEO, said: “This was a demanding project for us due to the time restrictions, but thanks to our highly configurable whitelabel framework and fully cloud-based deployment we were able to meet the challenging migration requirements,” said “I’m confident that the new AWS Media Services-based workflow in combination with our Cloud DRM content protection will provide a stable, highly scalable, and secure content distribution meeting the demands of disc golf fans worldwide.”