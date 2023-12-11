TNT Sports to air and stream FIFA Club World Cup Saudi Arabia

Warner Bros. Discovery and BT JV TNT Sports and its streaming home discovery+ are to show all matches of FIFA Club World Cup 2023 Saudi Arabia live from Jeddah in the UK and Ireland.

The deal includes each match featuring current UEFA Champions League holders and Premier League champions Manchester City.

Live coverage kicks off on TNT Sports 3 tomorrow at 18:00 with a first round clash between Al-Ittihad FC and Oceania Football Confederation champions Auckland City at the King Abdullah Sport City Stadium.

Manchester City enter the competition at the semi-final stage where they will face the winner of the second round tie between Club Leon (Winners of the 2023 CONCACAF Champions League) and Urawa Red Diamonds (Winners of the 2022 AFC Champions League) with TNT Sports 2 broadcasting the match live from 18:00 GMT.

The final is scheduled for TNT Sports 2 on Friday 22 December, with kick-off at 18:00 GMT.

Manchester City qualified for the tournament after defeating Inter Milan to win the UEFA Champions League final in Istanbul in June.

TNT Sports is available in the UK on BT TV, Sky and Virgin Media. Existing BT Sport customers can watch TNT Sports without any further action.

discovery+ is the streaming destination for TNT Sports in the UK, airing sports events including the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, exclusive Premier League games, Premiership Rugby, MotoGP, UFC, boxing, and WWE.