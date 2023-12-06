TV Advertising: Broadcasters need to focus on investing in measurement tools, urge industry figures

Industry leaders have urged the broadcasters to to focus on increasing investment in ad measurement tools to get better at delivering measuring outcomes from TV advertising.

Speaking at The Future of TV Advertising Global by The Media Leader, Jackie Lyons, head of planning Havas media group highlighted, “we have clients who are investing increasingly in first party data solutions We’ve got like a massive growth in clean rooms and that we need like the big broadcasters to be able to activate all that stuff in a brilliant way.

“I think an ITV or a channel 4 or a Sky can offer a really solid measurement solution,” she said. “You obviously need to make sure that you’re also working with bigger clients within their own like a big machine models and measurement frameworks too.

She referenced Sky Media’s event at the end of last week, where the advertising arm of Sky unveiled a range of advertising tools including an enhanced digital proposition with new TikTok, Global and Lad-Bible partnerships, Voice Ads and Contextual Targeting, among other initiatives.

The Havas exec said, “to see them growing their planning support massively is exactly what we need because everything is complex in our industry. And for measurement, which obviously could be a whole other panel on TV measurement, that whole world gets tricky. You need people who can help the planning teams and agencies and the clients understand exactly what uplift looks like and how all of the channels come together. ”

UK broadcaster ITV also launched two new ad measurement tools at the end of last month. Addressable Lift is a pilot program of full-funnel measurement across brand lift, site lift and sales lift for campaigns at a household level. It comes off the back of ITV’s DataMatch product which allows measurement of the impact of ITVX campaigns on sales. Addressable Lift will also measure the lift those campaigns create on brand perception and web traffic. Its’ study TV Auction Boost will also examine how broadcast advertising influences paid search activity, in partnership with with OMG and Percept.

Elsewhere, Ben Tatta, COO at Operative highlighted the use of retail media as a game changer in TV advertising. He explained, “It scaled so quickly because a lot of the retailers kind of made that data available through programmatic vendors, so that was kind of like the ad stack to support it.”

“You create a low latency way for that data to be available through every step of the workflow, whether it’s planning on the front end, activation, and then on the back end, measurement and attribution,” Tatta said.

He noted to see a more advanced advertising system deployed in broadcasting will be more of a gradual process that will require strategy.

The chief added, “especially given the fact that they have massive amounts of first party data, which is relatively new based on their streaming products. They’re building out their kind of data management capabilities. It’s really just being able to have a system to integrate that through the workflow, so its more difficult than just a drop down.”