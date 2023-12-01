PFL and ESPN sign renewed multi-year rights deal

Sports media giant ESPN and MMA entertainment brand Professional Fighters League (PFL) have renewed its distribution partnership, with a new multi-year media rights deal, which will see the PFL season, playoffs and world championships broadcast on ESPN and ESPN+ in the US.

The PFL pre- and post-fight coverage will be shown across ESPN platforms, alongside shoulder programming on linear and digital channels.

The Walt Disney Company-owned sports hub will also distribute PLF’s Super Fight Division when it launches in 2024.

Launched in 2018, PFL is behind the fight franchises — PFL League Season, PFL PPV Super Fights, PFL Challenger Series, PFL International Leagues, and Bellator. The combat fighting powerhouse recently acquired MMA franchise Bellator from Paramount Global in a landmark deal this month, offering a combined mixed-martial arts roster of PFL and Bellator.

“We’ve had five successful seasons on ESPN and we’re excited for the next phase of growth for MMA and the Professional Fighters League with this agreement,” said PFL CEO Peter Murray. “Our innovative sport-season format, elite roster of athletes, and the launch of the PFL PPV Super Fight Division, which will feature some of the world’s greatest combat sports stars such as Francis Ngannou and Jake Paul, are ushering in the new era of MMA as a mainstream global sports entertainment platform.”