NASCAR scores seven-year media rights deal, with the Cup Series to debut on Prime Video & TNT Sports

NASCAR has secured new seven-year media rights agreement, with the motorsport’s NASCAR Cup Series to feature on FOX Sports and NBC Sports, as well as new broadcast partners Amazon’s Prime Video and TNT Sports.

FOX Sports and NBC Sports will continue to carry out its broadcast partnership with NASCAR, with the majority of NASCAR Cup Series races (14 events each) split across the two cable networks.

The FOX Sports portion of the Cup Series schedule kicks off the season with The Busch Light Clash followed by “The Great American Race,” The DAYTONA 500, it will also air live events for the entire NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season.

Meanwhile, NBC Sports’ coverage of the Cup Series will include the final 14 events of the season, including the Playoffs and Championship race. The multi-platform agreement encompasses a mix of races and content on NBC, USA Network and Peacock from 2025 to 2031.

Both partners will feature a mix of broadcast and cable events, with five Cup events airing on FOX and four on NBC annually. The remaining events will air on FS1 and USA Network, respectively.

Amazon Prime Video and TNT Sports

Whereas Prime Video and TNT Sports will evenly split a series of 10 midseason races. Both have also acquired exclusive rights to practice and qualifying sessions for the entire Cup Series schedule through 2031.

NASCAR’s first fully direct-to-consumer partner, Prime Video will stream practice and qualifying live for the first half of the season through their last race of the midseason series with the exceptions of the Busch Light Clash, DAYTONA 500 and NASCAR All-Star Race which will be exclusively on FOX Sports.

Warner Bros. Discovery’s TNT Sports will show the next five midseason races simultaneously broadcast live on TNT and streaming on the B/R Sports add-on on Max. Practice and qualifying for the remainder of the season will stream on Max’s recently announced sport tier and truTV. Bleacher Report will also feature NASCAR content across its social, digital and mobile platforms.

NBC Sports President Rick Cordella said: “Whether it’s the unpredictability of a superspeedway, a Playoff cutoff race, or the championship finale, NBC Sports will use its wide array of platforms to present the dramatic conclusion to every NASCAR season for what will be 17 years at the end of this extension.”

Luis Silberwasser, chairman and CEO, Warner Bros. Discovery Sports said: “This agreement expands our portfolio of premium sports content throughout the summer and further elevates Max and our leading linear networks”.