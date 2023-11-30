TVNZ taps AWS Clean Rooms data analytics service for advertising

Advertising-funded New Zealand pubcaster TVNZ has tapped Amazon Web Services re:Invent to provide its ‘AWS Clean Rooms’ analytics service to manage advertising.

AWS Clean Rooms is an analytics service designed to help companies across industries like advertising, media, and financial services to collaborate on and analyse their combined customer datasets, without sharing or copying one another’s underlying data.

The collaboration means that with viewer consent, TVNZ collects audience viewership data, including show preferences and viewing trends, and collaborates with its advertising partners, such as McDonald’s and media company OMD, to analyse these anonymized collective datasets in a protected environment, according to AWS. This data can generate customer insights, for example, identifying the types of programmes McDonald’s customers watch on the TVNZ+ mobile app, that could help the broadcaster and advertisers improve their advertising and media strategy, including through personalised advertising and loyalty programmes.

TVNZ worked with AWS Advanced Consulting Partner Slalom, a global technology consulting company, to implement AWS Clean Rooms.

TVNZ also uses Amazon Personalize, a machine learning (ML) service that enables companies to create real-time personalized user experiences, to recommend content based on individual viewing behaviours. For example, a viewer who watches a rugby documentary may receive recommendations to watch other sports shows or shows that are popular with other sports viewers.

“If you want viewers to pay attention to your ads, you must show them personalized offers that resonate with their needs. AWS Clean Rooms enables us to do this by working with our advertisers to deliver personalization while protecting customer data. Our advertising partners can set up AWS Clean Rooms at low cost in just a few minutes, creating an environment for us to collaborate and analyze data securely to drive innovations that excite our audiences. We’re mindful of our requirements in this area, and we’re excited to be offering innovation while working in a future-fit and privacy-centric way,” said Rob Hutchinson, general manager of Digital, Commercial at TVNZ.

“TVNZ’s AWS solution gave us a new opportunity to provide a solution to the ongoing challenge of being able to anonymize and deploy McDonald’s first party data across advertising channels. Analyzing our collective data safely and effectively in the cloud helped us deliver more personalized and relevant ads to users. Both McDonald’s and OMD are excited to be part of this first-to-market opportunity, and we look forward to achieving more advertising campaign goals together, paving the way for retaining McDonald’s valued data in a safe environment,” said Jen Hilliar, Business Director at OMD, New Zealand.