EBU names Swedish Radio boss as vice president

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) has named Swedish Radio (SR) boss, Cilla Benko, as vice president.

Benko will take up her new role with immediate effect for the remainder of the 2023 – 2024 term of office, in which she will be responsible for leading the EBU’s executive board. She replaces ex-Czech television director general Petr Dvořák.

The chief was appointed director general and CEO of SR in 2012, after serving as deputy director general at the company since 2009. She has been a member of the EBU executive board since 2010 and currently serves as chair of the EBU personnel committee.

Milen Mitev, director general of Bulgarian National Radio also joins the EBU’s executive board. On the board, the pair will sit alongside EBU president’s Delphine Ernotte-Cunci (France Télévisions), Mykola Chernotytskyi (UA:PBC), Tim Davie (BBC), Monika Garbačiauskaitė-Budrienė (LRT), Giacomo Ghisani (RV), Gilles Marchand (SRG SSR), Nicolau Santos (RTP), Marinella Soldi (Rai) and Katja Wildermuth (BR).

Benko said: “In challenging and uncertain times, free and independent media have a major role to play and the need for public service broadcasting has never been greater. There are opportunities to explore how we can revitalize ourselves for the next generation, but we also need to come together and stand up for public service values like never before. I am honoured by the trust of the members and very much look forward to starting as Vice-President.”