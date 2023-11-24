Racing TV to broadcast Japan Cup in the UK and Ireland for first time

Japanese horse racing competition, the Japan Cup, will be shown live in the UK and Ireland for the first time on Racing TV, with the event kicking off on Sunday, November 26.

The 43rd edition of the race carries Japan’s biggest winning prize of JPY500 million, approximately £2.7m.

Racing TV is the the UK home to international racing, including the Dubai World Cup Carnival, Breeders’ Cup, Kentucky Derby, Saudi Cup and Bahrain Turf Series among its portfolio.

The Japan Cup programme will broadcast from GMT 6am to 7am and will be presented by Nick Luck and former Japan-based jockey, Fran Berry.

Dr Kanichi Kusano, general manager of the Japan Racing Association (JRA) London office, said: “We are pleased to announce that the Japan Cup, the feature race of Japanese horse racing, will be broadcast live on Racing TV on Sunday, November 26.We look forward to welcoming the best from the UK and Ireland in future editions of the Japan Cup, which are sure to grow even further in quality, as will the experience for the travelling horses, following the opening of our new international stable in 2022.”

Martin Stevenson, CEO of Racecourse Media Group, parent company of Racing TV, added: “The British and Japanese horseracing industries have enjoyed a long and fruitful relationship and we are delighted to extend the ties further by bringing the Japan Cup – one of the great races of the international calendar – to our audience in UK and Ireland.”