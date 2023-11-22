OTE confirms in talks to sell Telekom Romania Mobile

Deutsche Telekom-backed Greek telcos OTE has confirmed that it is talks to sell Telekom Romania Mobile to local media outfit Clever Media.

OTE said it had been in talks with Quantum Projects Group, an outfit controlled by Romanian entrepreneur Adrian Tomșa, owner of Clever Media, to take control of the operator.

Clever Media Group owns 11 TV channels including leading commercial channel Prima TV as well as the Prima portfolio of five Sports channels, Prima News, Profit.ro, Agro TV, Cinemaraton and Prima Comedy.

It also owns a raft of internet properties – servuscluj.ro, primasport.ro, lookmedica.ro, agro-tv.ro, profit.ro, primatv.ro and primanews.ro.

The sale of the mobile operator is reportedly to be looked at by the country’s Supreme Counci of National Defence – the Consiliul Suprem de Apărare a Ţării (CSAT), which is credited with blocking two previous attempts at a sale.

OTE completed the sale of a controlling stake in Telekom Romania’s fixed-line business to Orange in September 2021.

A sale of the Romanian mobile business would complete the Greek telco’s exit from international markets in its neighbourhood, following the sale of operations in Albania and Bulgaria in recent years.