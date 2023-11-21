Hong Kong’s Now TV secures NBA basketball

PCCW-owned pay TV operator Now TV has secured rights to air top-tier North American basketball in Hong Kong.

Now TV has struck a three-year broadcast agreement with NBA Hong Kong to air games from the North American basketball league to fans in Hong Kong on Now TV and Now E.

Beginning with the 2023-24 NBA season and running through the 2025-26 NBA season, Now TV will broadcast more than 300 live games each season, including regular-season games, NBA All-Star, the Playoffs, and the NBA Finals, on Now Sports (Channel 641) in Cantonese and English, and on NBA TV (Channel 642) in English. Select games will also be available on Now TV’s video-on-demand service for subscribers to rewatch games.

Now TV’s OTT platform, Now E, offers flexible subscription options which it says will meet the needs of NBA fans on the go, with options ranging from day passes to annual passes.

The deal will also give basketball fans in Hong Kong the ability to keep up to date with highlights and replays, fantasy insights, features, interviews, events, and press conferences on NBA TV, the league’s 24/7 dedicated English-language channel.

Bruce Lam, CEO, Consumer at HKT, said, “We are excited to bring the NBA, one of the world’s most popular professional sports leagues, back to Now TV. The addition of the program further cements our position as the home of sports, demonstrating our commitment to bringing world-class sports events to the Hong Kong audience. This broadcast partnership allows us to leverage our expertise in sports broadcasting, delivering an unforgettable experience to fans in Hong Kong.”