Charter Communications ties with LA Lakers on DTC streaming service

US cable operator Charter Communications has tied with NBA basketball team Los Angeles Lakers to launch of Spectrum SportsNet+, a direct-to-consumer streaming subscription service that will deliver a 24/7 feed of Spectrum SportsNet programming, including live Lakers games and behind-the-scenes Lakers content.

Basketball fans across Southern California, Hawaii and Southern Nevada without access to Charter Communications’ news and sports network Spectrum SportsNet can purchase Spectrum SportsNet+ for USD $19.99 per month or $179.99 per season.

Existing Spectrum, DIRECTV and Cox pay TV customers who have access to Spectrum SportsNet programming will be able to watch via the Spectrum SportsNet app at no additional cost, and with authenticated access to Spectrum SportsNet+.

Spectrum SportsNet+ will include live regular season Lakers games starting this month. SportsNet’sAccess SportsNet: Lakers pregame show also will air 60 minutes prior to every Lakers game throughout the season, providing game previews and coverage. After each game, Access SportsNet: Lakers postgame coverage will include player and coach interviews, game highlights and in-depth analysis from Spectrum SportsNet’s expert studio team.

“With the start of the NBA regular season, the launch of Spectrum SportsNet+ will allow even more fans to enjoy live Lakers games and in-depth, unique coverage of their favorite team, with or without a pay TV subscription,” said Dan Finnerty, senior vice president and general manager, Spectrum Sports. “By offering a variety of packages, we’re giving fans more choice and flexibility and taking another step towards evolving the Regional Sports Network model in this new era of sports viewing.”

“This new service gives Lakers fans another way to watch their favorite team in action on the court,” said Tim Harris, president of business operations, Los Angeles Lakers. “The launch of Spectrum SportsNet+ brings the premium, in-depth coverage, analysis and behind-the-scenes content to more fans across the region, allowing us to reach more people every day and grow the next generation of Lakers fans.”