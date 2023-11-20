RTL completes consolidation of European ad sales subsidiaries

RTL Group’s ad sales arm has completed the consolidation of all its European subsidiaries into a single organisation following the previously announced integration of three previously independently operating companies to form the joint company RTL AdAlliance in 2022.

RTL said it had now incorporated all its local European businesses into one single entity per market.

The CEO of RTL AdAlliance, Stéphane Coruble, and Deputy CEO and CDO Oliver Vesper have appointed heads for all markets. Responsible for the UK business will be David Townend, BU Director UK, while Nicole Haman, based in the RTL AdAlliance London office will oversee international digital sales as VP Digital Sales.

She will be collaborating closely with Simone Blei, VP Global Sales, based in Milan.

RTL said that its new structure reflects unified management of the organisation across all markets.

Over the past year, RTL AdAlliance has continued to streamline its offering and build up strategic partnerships. Offering a central point of contact for all advertising requirements, RTL AdAlliance unifies European advertising inventories, buying processes, and reporting for global brands.

RTL AdAlliance said it was committed to securing the transition of European linear TV into the digital and addressable TV space. With The Trade Desk and RTL Group’s ad-tech company smartclip, the group said it had established the first programmatic buying ecosystem for addressable linear and connected TV. In partnership with Realytics, it said it had improved the measurement accuracy of cross platform campaigns from linear TV to online advertising.

Coruble said: “The integration of RTL AdAlliance couldn’t have gone better. At the heart of our simplified offering are our business units, which directly connect European media with global brands. Our three corporate cultures with more than 250 employees fit together so well that we hit the ground running as one team from the start. As a unified company, we can now accelerate our efforts and count on our dedicated employees to drive this momentum for our partners and customers worldwide. I am pleased to say that we now can simplify media buying and reduce complexities for media owners and brands.”

Vesper said: “Through our close collaboration with our sibling tech companies, smartclip tech and its subsidiary Realytics, we empower the industry to navigate the intricate tapestry of media options and redefine the future of total video advertising. Realytics stand as a beacon of innovation for TV-digital convergence, allowing advertisers and agencies to measure, analyse and optimise their TV campaigns. And smartclip tech signifies a visionary stride toward advancing the European TV ecosystem. Together, we bridge the gap between broadcasters and technology, including an integrated ad server and SSP alongside a broadcaster-centric product suite that caters to every distribution channel.“