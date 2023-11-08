nexfibre unveils nationwide rollout plans for 2024

Fibre network operator nexfibre has unveiled next year’s nationwide rollout plan of reaching 5 million premises across the UK by the end of 2026.

The company revealed more than 500,000 premises passed and were ready for service (RFS) at the end of September 2023. With broad coverage across the UK, nexfibre indicates significant build across Cheshire, Kent and Durham, with Scotland and Wales also being well-served.

The operator detailed in its plans it will initially roll out fibre to 5 million premises by 2026, with the opportunity to expand to an additional 2 million premises.

nexfibre said the £4.5bn investment will provide a major boost to the UK’s digital economy and make a significant contribution to the Government’s gigabit broadband ambitions.

Formed in 2022, nexfibre is a joint venture between InfraVia Capital Partners, Liberty Global and Telefónica, with Virgin Media O2 (VMO2) nexfibre’s anchor wholesale tenant.

VMO2 reported in the third quarter fibre was built out to a record 250,800 new premises in Q3, mostly through the nexfibre.

nexfibre and Virgin Media O2 together plan to wholesale their networks to other internet service providers creating a national-scale operator, boosting choice and competition in the market

Rajiv Datta, chief executive officer of nexfibre, said: “We continue to accelerate the pace of build as we pursue our mission of transforming access to quality broadband across the UK. We believe strongly in the quality and capability of our network, and the lasting value it can create in communities across the country. By increasing choice for ISPs, and boosting competition, we are playing a key role in closing the digital divide.”