Evergent and Axinom partner to deliver enhanced video streaming backend and monetisation solution

Revenue and subscriber management provider Evergent and video streaming expert Axinom have joined forces to provide the industry with reliable and flexible backend and agile monetisation tools, to addresses growing customer requirements for modular and open solutions while allowing total control over the development and growth of the backend.

Axinom’s Mosaic platform, with its hybrid build-and-buy approach combines managed and open-source services. The modular, API-driven architecture of Axinom Mosaic is underpinned by a developer focus with a technology stack and extensive documentation. The companies said customers of the partnership will benefit from a customisable backend platform while also exploring the capabilities of Evergent’s flexible monetisation.

Evergent delivers customer relationship management tools for global digital media, entertainment and telecommunications providers. While Axinom provides building tools for developing video streaming platforms and solve the challenges of preparing and managing video content.

Evergent’s agile monetisation tools combined with Axinom Mosaic will allow customers to test and enable new business models while reducing time to market and total costs. Both new and existing OTT platforms can adopt and easily integrate components and services, according to the tech outfits.

“In the competitive OTT video landscape, media and entertainment companies can’t afford to take risks with their technology delivery or their monetisation strategies,” said Vijay Sajja, founder and CEO of Evergent. “Our new partnership with Axinom makes it significantly easier for OTT companies to find the right solution for their technology backend and monetization management needs. This partnership lowers the entry barriers for companies to build or modernize their OTT services while scaling their operations to new geographies and monetization models.”

“This partnership showcases what can happen when two top players in the industry come together to combine expertise and enable the industry with highly compatible and outstanding technologies,” said Ralph Wagner, CEO of Axinom. “Axinom and Evergent cooperation will enable our customers to explore the novel monetization use cases. The flexibility of Axinom Mosaic will also allow companies to modernize and scale their business while achieving a global footprint.”