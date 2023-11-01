Cricket Australia taps MuxIP for FAST channel launch on Samsung TV Plus

MuxIP, provider of automated solutions for ad-supported streaming, has launched a FAST channel for Australian governing board of cricket, Cricket Australia, on Samsung TV Plus.

The Cricket Gold channel features library footage, with it later expected to include live matches in selected territories, on-demand matches, interviews, ancillary content, and other interactive features.

The leading sport in Australia, saw both the Australian men’s and women’s national teams recently win the Ashes cricket series. The number of Australians playing cricket increased year over year by 5%, according to the latest Australian Cricket Census.

MuxIP said the launch of Cricket Gold is reflective of the largest sports audience across the world that follow cricket, particularly in Australia, New Zealand, India, and the UK.

The ad-supported streaming technology specialist is also behind the launch of FAST channels – The Grappling Network, MTRSPT1 and the most recent Sports First channel.

“The enormous brand loyalty to Australian cricket provides motivation for a new kind of viewing experience – FAST TV – on any connected TV or device, and Cricket Gold is a powerful distribution mechanism for our world-class product,” said Sheryl Ng, commercial manager, broadcast, Cricket Australia. “The MuxIP team have the highest technical capabilities, and a native understanding of the cricket audience, and we are thrilled to have them at bat for Cricket Gold.”

“The FAST revolution embraces the widest span of content, but is focused on passion brands, and nothing in sports equates to the zeal for cricket,” added Frank Brown, managing director, international, MuxIP. “We see Cricket Gold as a magnet for the enormous appetite for Australian cricket and all formats of international cricket played in Australia, from over the years up to upcoming seasons’ live matches.”