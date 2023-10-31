Tele Columbus targets tenants with free HDTV offer

German cable operator Tele Columbus is continuing its drive to attract housing association tenants ahead of a change in the law next year by offering HDTV from its consumer-facing brand PŸUR free for six months with no obligation.

PŸUR will offer its HDTV service with 31 commercial channels free of charge for six months, with subscribers able to continue to access the offering for €5 a month afterwards. A CI+ module is included free of charge.

The offer is aimed squarely at retaining the custom of housing association tenants that remain signed up to SD-only services.

From July next year, tenants will no longer have their cable TV service bundled in with their rent but will have to choose to sign up for an individual contract for TV supply.

A collective contract discount of €10 will no longer apply when the change in the law comes to pass.

Tele Columbus said that the HDTV trial offer means that housing association tenants supplied with PŸUR services will be able to test the range and quality of cable TV services available before the switchover date so that they can make an informed decision.

The offer is available for a limited time.