Warner Bros. Discovery rejigs global consumer products and franchises team

Warner Bros. Discovery has rejigged its global brands, franchises, and experiences (GBFE) division that comprises WBD’s worldwide consumer products, themed entertainment, franchise management and development, and DC Comics businesses.

Pam Lifford, president of global brands, franchises, and experiences will be stepping down for personal reasons, Bruce Campbell, chief revenue and strategy officer who she reports to, will spearhead the new GBFE leadership team.

This includes Robert Oberschelp who will become new head of global consumer products, he currently leads North America consumer products The exec has over 30 years experience, with stints at NBCUniversal, The Walt Disney Company, Williams-Sonoma, and Quicksilver.

Preston Kevin Lewis, head of consumer products for Latin America and retail management for the Americas will pick up responsibility for North America Consumer Products, reporting to Oberschelp.

While Julian Moon, head of consumer products for EMEA and Asia Pacific, announced he will be retiring next year after 33 years at WBD. He is replaced by Peter van Roden, head of global themed entertainment and will continue in his role leading the licensed location-based entertainment, theme parks, and in-person experiences businesses.

Campbell also said the company will be recruiting a new global head of franchise who will work closely with Campbell and the senior creative leadership team at WBD. This new leader will be responsible for developing the company’s global IP portfolio across all businesses at WBD, working closely with the respective leadership of film, television, games, and others.

Lifford joined WBD in 2016 as president of consumer products, she is responsible for developing the organisation into a global, franchise-based business while boosting revenues during that time. She leaves the company to focus on her family.

She said: “When I joined the company back in 2016, we set out on a mission to transform the division and how WB thought about fans. Today, our team owns franchises, products, in-person experiences, DC, and keeps our global consumers engaged in our IP 24/7. I couldn’t be prouder of what we’ve accomplished together,” Lifford said, adding, “Today, the group is poised to take all of this forward with the new leadership across the studio and company. You will soar and make WBD unrivaled in the industry.”

Campbell said, “Pam is an extraordinary leader and unique in the entertainment industry. She’s brought tremendous value and thought leadership to the company over the years, and while we wish she were staying on, we understand and appreciate the commitment to family first. She put a tremendous team in place, and I look forward to what we will do together.”

WBD said the changes announced will be effective by November 27.