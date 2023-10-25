Sky first to report off-platform distributed video

Sky Media, the sales arm of UK broadcaster Sky has revealed the company it is the first and only publisher to be able to report ‘off-platform’ distributed video in the UK.

The achievement comes following development by online measurement body solution Ipsos iris and endorsement by the audience measurement outfit UKOM.

Sky Media said with previously only reported video content served on a media owner’s owned and operated platforms, this step enhances transparency and accountability benefiting both publishers and planners in understanding that reach goes far beyond owned and operated sites and apps.

This development measures the incremental audience gained through video content served across third-party websites as part of the ‘Sky Publisher Player’ (SPP) network.

Data from the first month of measurement showed that SPP increased Sky Sports’ audience by 16% to 9 million UK adults.

Ian Dowds, CEO of UKOM, said: “We think the whole industry will welcome this important and exciting development from Sky and UKOM-governed Ipsos iris. It shows that Ipsos iris data brings additional answers in the search for accountability of investment, allowing media owners and advertisers to learn how the online viewing landscape is evolving.”

“As our digital platforms evolves at pace, it’s important to be able to capture the full reach and impact of advertising in a single, simplified view,” said Graeme Hutcheson, director of digital advertising at Sky Media. Collaborating and innovating with UKOM and IPSOS for trusted industry measurement, means advertisers can now see the full impact of our market leading proposition helping them make better, more informed decisions.”

James Oates, head of Ipsos iris, added: “I am delighted that Ipsos iris is expanding our industry-endorsed measurement with additional video coverage, which reflects where and how the UK online population consumes video content. This is a huge development for Sky and the industry and will drive improved strategic planning for media owners and agencies alike.”