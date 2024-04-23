Q&A: Dr. Peter Charissé, ANGA COM

Dr. Peter Charissé, CEO ANGA COM and ANGA The Broadband Association, talks to DTVE about what to this year’s ANGA COM taking place in Cologne from May 14-16.

What do you expect will be the main themes of this year’s ANGA COM?

This year, ANGA COM will again focus on strong future-oriented topics with fibre optics, connectivity, streaming and OTT. In the field of broadband, the keywords in-house networks, wifi connectivity, civil engineering as well as digital tools for network planning and open access will once again become more important. In the media sector, new software solutions for streaming platforms, app TV, cloud services and user interfaces are at the top of the exhibitors’ product lists. The increasing shift from linear to time-shifted media usage is creating new sales opportunities for vendors in the media distribution sector.

How will these reflect the current trends in the wider broadband industry?

The mega topic fibre optic roll-out continues to give us a strong momentum. The investment budgets of the network operators remain high and are supplemented by subsidies of 3 billion Euros per year. Overall, we expect investments which considerably exceed 50 billion Euros to flow into the network roll-out in the next five to seven years in Germany alone. In terms of FTTB (fibre to the building), there is still a potential of more than 20 million new fibre connections ahead of us. In addition, there is the very complex in-house roll-out, especially in Germany, which offers further opportunities for vendors and service providers.

What do you expect to be the stand-out features of the exhibition?

We are particularly pleased about the fantastic inflow of new exhibitors and the further significant increase in participation of the network operators themselves. This clearly shows how important Cologne is for them as a marketplace, both for their vendors and with regard to the municipalities, media and regulation. The Cologne area is and remains the heart of the telecommunications industry; nowhere else in Germany and Europe do so many market leaders have such short distances to travel.

What conference are you most excited about?

This year, our conference programme combines major strategic issues and day-to-day practice even better – and this also internationally. This applies equally to telecommunications as well as media topics. Top level from both areas – that is only possible in Cologne. Highlights of the over 60 panels with more than 240 speakers are the Gigabit Summit, the Media Summit, the Fibre Optic Summit and particularly high-level panels on take-up rates, streaming and the migration from copper to fibre. My special tip: For just 25.- Euros, we offer three days exhibition plus an international programme on the Innovation Stage. After its successful premiere in 2023, the Innovation Stage will once again be located directly in exhibition hall 7 and offers more than 30 speaker slots on Streaming, OTT and Connectivity – mostly in English.

This year’s ANGA COM has reportedly exceeded last year’s number of exhibitors, what has been part of your preparation process leading up to the event?

Following the huge leap in 2023, we will once again increase in all key figures this year. In particular, the fibre optic segment has grown again. Our visitors can expect a first-class mix of large and medium-sized exhibitors. Let’s get to the numbers: In 2024, more than 480 companies from 35 countries will be exhibiting on 25,000 sqm gross exhibition space. This – as well as the fact that 22,000 visitors travelled to Cologne from a total of over 80 countries in 2023 – reflects the strong international orientation of ANGA COM.

What are some new developments for this year’s event compared to the years prior?

Networking and the quality of stay play an increasingly important role at events – and ANGA COM as well as our visitors are no exception. We are trying to lead the way: Our ANGA COM Night on the first day of the show with a total of 1,500 guests on the Rheinterrassen is an absolute highlight. In addition, this year there will be a particularly large number of side events by our exhibitors and a whole series of stand parties, which are also listed on our website. During the day, there will once again be our open air plaza between the two exhibition halls, which has been very popular in recent years. Here we have once again improved the selection of food trucks. And for the evenings before and after the regular events, we have created a special section in our new visitor guide to show our visitors the attractive nightlife districts in Cologne.