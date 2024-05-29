SES Launches SES Open Orbits Inflight Connectivity Network

Satellite operator SES has launched the SES Open Orbit Inflight Connectivity (IFC) Network which will deliver connectivity services to airlines globally.

The Ka-band platform will combine the geostationary earth orbit (GEO) and medium earth orbit (MEO) satellite networks of SES, including NEO Space Group (NSG), AeroSat Link (ASL) and Hughes Communications India (HCI).

SES Open Orbit aims to enable satellite operators with regional satellite coverage to be able to participate in a worldwide IFC service offering to airlines, says the company.

It will support an open architecture network where traffic can be intelligently steered from one interoperable Ka-band network to another for a seamless connected airline passenger experience across the satellites of multiple parties, according to SES. The global inflight connectivity network will use multi-orbit and multi-waveform capacity offered by regional connectivity service partners and SES to deliver services, such as quality video, data, and communications offerings.

“By spearheading the creation of SES Open Orbits™ using an open architecture that supports multiple orbits and multiple waveforms, SES is enabling more satellite operators and inflight service providers to participate in the global market for inflight connectivity.,” said Elias Zaccack, Global Head of Aviation for SES. “SES Open Orbits™ is the future of inflight connectivity – the solution airlines must have to differentiate and future proof their IFC services. It will allow airlines to roam seamlessly across multiple satellites and orbits to deliver the best quality inflight connectivity services.”