Mobile growth boosts NOS, with pay TV flat

Portuguese service provider NOS saw revenue rise 5.7% to €403.3 million in the first quarter on the back of strong revenue-generating unit growth, with consolidated EBITDAaL up 6.3% to €155.3 million.

NOS said its RGU base reached 11.069 million at the end of Q1, with quarterly mobile additions of 43,000 boosting the total.

NOS’s fixed access base grew marginally from 1.46 million to 1.464 million, offsetting a decline in satellite TV customers from 210,000 to 206,000. Broadband customers rose from 1.552 million to 1.559 million.

The company said that in the fixed world it had managed to expand its base, s despite already high levels of penetration in Portugal, amounting to well above 90% in both pay TV and broadband at the end of 2023.

Among the mobile base, post-paid gains of 79,000 more than offset prepaid losses of 58,000.

NOS said that at the end of the first quarter its 5G network covered over 96% of the population and its FTTH coverage increased by 170,000 to 76.7% of total households.

“As we progress into 2024, NOS continues to build on the strategic decisions that have been significantly shaping our path. With the intense investment phase in 5G now behind us, our focus has turned towards leveraging this technology to enhance our service offerings, and to drive efficiencies across operations and services through our transformation programme fostered by AI. Our sustained growth in the first quarter of 2024 reflects our strong commitment to innovation, superior customer service and value proposition. These elements are crucial as we navigate the dynamic market environment and strive to deliver enhanced value to our shareholders and customers alike,” said Miguel Almeida, CEO.