Switzerland-based telecom provider Swisscom has extended its broadcasting rights to the country’s leading football leagues, Swiss Super League and Challenge League, running until 2030.

In a deal with the Swiss Football League (SFL), pay TV operator Blue Sport will continue to broadcast all matches from the Swiss Super League and Challenge League starting this summer.

The broadcaster will deliver live match coverage in German, French and Italian, with live broadcasts direct from the Swiss football stadiums. Football highlights, news and match analysis will also feature on blue News or blue Sport social media channels.

Free TV coverage will be available on the SRG channels, with the free-to-air broadcaster to show one Super League match per round.

The free TV channel blue Zoom will also broadcast matches from the Challenge League.

Swisscom recently reported Blue TV subscriptions in Switzerland fell by 2.1% to 1.53 million at the end of March 2024.

Dirk Wierzbitzki, Head of Residential Customers and member of the Swisscom Group Executive Board, said: “We are delighted to have reached this agreement with SFL and SRG and proud that blue Sport can continue broadcasting all matches from the top two tiers of the Swiss football league. The extension of the relationship is testament to our continued investment in quality, innovation and production in recent years.”

“We look forward to offering even more football on blue TV and to continuing the success story in the coming years,” added Cyril Wick, CEO of blue Entertainment.