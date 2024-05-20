beIN taps Synamedia for TV advertising service in MENA

MENA pay TV provider beIN Media Group has tapped video software company, Synamedia, for the launch of its new broadcast advertising offering.

beIN has selected Synamedia’s Iris addressable advertising platform, to create new, targeted advertising inventory at a country level. Advertisers and brands will be able to advertise their products and services to specific, local audiences alongside beIN’s content line-up.

Currently available in Morocco, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Iraq, and Lebanon. beIN will rollout the ad supported offering in additional markets later this year.

According to the broadcaster, the launch is the first of its kind in the MENA region. Available as Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), Synamedia Iris provides a single, unified platform for managing, delivering, and measuring advertising consistently across all devices, services, and screens.

Synamedia Iris will enable advanced advertising across the entire beIN subscriber base, including satellite set-top boxes (STBs) without an internet connection, devices that would otherwise be left behind by other Connected TV advertising solutions, said the company.

beIN also plans to extend its use of Synamedia Iris to its streaming services in 2025, such that advertisers can easily deliver unified campaigns across both broadcast and digital inventory.

The tool gives advertisers and media buyers complete control of their campaigns across all screens and modes of viewing. Its cloud-based infrastructure allows them to optimise campaign performance on-the-fly by adjusting campaign parameters to better meet business goals, all based on consistent measurement.

The pay TV operator will use Synamedia Iris to expand its advertising offerings to target campaigns to specific countries and subsequently to targeted demographics and households.

Bahadir Karalar, director of sales and services at beIN, said: “We chose to partner with Synamedia because its addressable advertising solution is proven to deliver uplifts in ad revenues elsewhere in the world. With best-in-class advertising technology and our unrivalled premium sports and entertainment content, we are confident that we have a compelling proposition that will attract both global brands and home-grown organisations to invest in this new form of targeted advertising which delivers the highest and most effective viewership.”

Guy Southam, director of advanced advertising at Synamedia, said: “With beIN becoming the latest major broadcaster to deploy Synamedia Iris, it’s time to change the mindset that advertising on TV in MENA is too broad to drive effective outcomes for local businesses. beIN can now offer a renewed proposition to new and existing advertisers and will benefit from Synamedia Iris’s integrated single platform to unify ad sales and operations across broadcast and streaming.”