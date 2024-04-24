World Chase Tag Championships features on Triller TV

The World Chase Tag Championships (WCT) will be live-streamed on sports streamer Triller TV for free to viewers.

The world first and only competitive tag tournament kicks off on Friday April 26 until Sunday April 28.

The competition inspired by the kids’ game was founded in 2016, where athletes compete in multiple 1-on-1 matches to have the chance of winning the championship trophy in the grand finale.

According to WCT, it has a global following with over 5 million followers across social media platforms and over one billion online views.

The three-day event will comprise of teams from 10 countries, including the US, China, Japan, Brazil, France, UK, Morocco, Sweden, Switzerland, and Israel. Among the players are athletes from Parkour and Ninja Warriors, as well as Hollywood stuntmen and women.

“We’re proud the premier event in WCT’s history will be available live all over the world on TrillerTV. Adding WCT to Triller’s already impressive offerings is a true win-win,” said Cary Glotzer, Tupelo Honey CEO and president of WCT.

“We present a ton of sports at TrillerTV – from MMA to soccer to boxing and pro wrestling, and once you watch World Chase Tag, you’ll see how this adrenaline-spiked action fits right in,” said Michael Weber, co-founder and COO of TrillerTV. “What Cary Glotzer and the WCT has done is elevate a game we all grew up playing and make it into both a format to show off amazing athletics and a thrilling spectator sport.”

“World Chase Tag has truly exploded into a worldwide sport phenomenon organically through its massive social following and its television distribution worldwide,” said Johnny McMahon, GM and chief content officer for World Chase Tag. “France is a perfect setting for this championship since the foundation of Parkour started in Evry-Courcouronnes.”