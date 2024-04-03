SPI International launches streaming channels in MEA

Canal+-owned channel and streamer provider SPI International has launched three channels – FilmBox Action, FilmBox Family, and FilmBox Middle East – in South Africa, Ghana, Botswana, UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Kuwait, Morocco, and Tunisia in partnership with mobile payment technology specialist Digital Virgo.

The FilmBox lineup will be accessible on platforms PLAYVOD, Veedz.TV, Unlimited Streaming, Moov TV, and MTTV, where they will be part of the basic tier.

FilmBox Action delivers entertainment movies spanning thrillers, westerns, horror movies, science fiction, and more. FilmBox Family offers family-focused content suitable for all ages, while FilmBox Middle East caters to a diverse audience with a curated selection of Hollywood blockbusters, classics, and popular films.

“We’re thrilled to introduce FilmBox channels on Digital Virgo platforms in South Africa, Ghana, Botswana, and with Arabic subtitles in the Middle East. This expansion reflects our commitment to providing diverse, high-quality content that resonates with audiences globally. We believe these channels will further enhance the entertainment experience for viewers in these regions,” said Georgina Twiss, MD Western Europe and Africa at SPI International.

“Digital Virgo remains committed to enhancing its value proposition to Telecom Operators through the provision of TV and VOD platforms that are ever richer in functionality and content. The renewed partnership with SPI International is part of this overall strategy,” said Vincent Taradel, CMO at Digital Virgo.