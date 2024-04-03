Altice Media launches eight FAST channels

Altice Media has launched eight FAST channels to be distributed on its own RMC BFM Play streaming service, the set-tops of sister operator SFR and on Samsung TV Plus.

The media arm of Patrick Drahi’s troubled Altice group, currently the object of exclusive negotiations for its sale to Franco-Lebanese businessman Rodolphe Saadé, has launched channels BFM Grands Reportages, RMC Alerte Secours, RMC Wow, RMC Mystère, RMC Mecanic, RMC Talk Info, RMC Talk Sport and RMC J’irai dormir chez vous, expanding its offering of thematic channels spanning documentaries, entertainment and series with a new free-to-view streaming proposition.

Altice Media said the portfolio of FAST offerings represented over 3,000 hours of content a year, available on the RMC BFM Play mobile and tablet apps, which currently offers streamed live and catch-up versions of channels RMC Découverte, RMC Story, BFMTV, BFM Business, Tech&Co and BFM Régions along with AVOD content.

In addition to the RMC BFM Play service, the FAST channels will also. Be available on RMCBFMPLAY.com, on SFR’s boxes and on the Samsung TV Plus FAST platform.

BFM Grands Reportages features the best enquiries and documentaries from business news channel BFMTV. RMC Alerte Secours focuses on the work of the emergency services. RMC Wow features content about extreme events, such as natural catastrophes, outsize technology achievements and so on. RMC Mystère features content about the paranormal. RMC Mecanic has an automotive focus. RMC Talk Info features interviews and debates, and RMC Talk Sport showcases sports debates and after-match discussions.

“With the launch of these eight FAST channels, Altice Media is making the entire range of content offered by its extensive portfolio of brands accessible and is thus confirming its drive to innovate and respond to the new media consumption habits of the French people,” said Arthur Dreyfuss, CEO of Altice Media.