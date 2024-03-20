A+E Networks EMEA expands UK FAST offering

A+E Networks EMEA is bolstering its FAST offering, with the launch of two new channels – Deal Masters and History Hunters in the UK.

Deal Masters follows wheeler dealers who use their knowledge and haggling skills to turn a profit, with shows including Flipping Bangers, Hardcore Pawn, The Liquidator, and Dickinson’s Real Deal.

Whereas, History Hunters features history formats headed by UK celebrities and historians, including Tony Robinson, Professor Alice Roberts, Al Murray, and Ross Kemp. The channel’s programming will include shows such as River Hunters, Digging for Britain, Shipwreck Treasure Hunter, Al Murray: Why Does Everyone Hate the English? and Walking Through History.

The two channels will launch on Rakuten TV, Amazon Freevee, Virgin Media O2, and Samsung TV Plus, said the company.

History Hunters and Deal Hunters are the latest channels from A+E Networks EMEA, which currently houses channels such as Inside Crime, Mystery TV, and World War TV.

Julie Mitchelmore, VP of digital at A+E Networks EMEA, said: “A+E Networks EMEA’s partnerships with leading platforms offer a powerful opportunity to distribute our premium content to new and existing audiences. Thanks to the hard work of a team of passionate experts, our new FAST channels will complement our existing channels: Inside Crime, Mystery TV, and World War TV.”

Dan Korn, VP of programming at A+E Networks EMEA, added: ‘’We are enjoying working with partners in this new, rapidly expanding sector and satisfying their audiences with our content expertise across a range of genres. We are excited to offer two more channels from the A+E Networks EMEA library”.