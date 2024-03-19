TP Vision and Vestel partners with Addressable TV Initiative

RTL Deutschland and ProSiebenSat.1’s joint venture, Addressable TV Initiative (ATVI), has inked a deal with TV manufacturers TP Vision, the company behind Philips and Vestel, which sees the two companies authorised to run addressable advertising.

The European Commission-approved ATVI was formed in 2022 to facilitate the introduction of addressable TV based on open standards such as HbbTV in the European market.

TP Vision (Philips) and Vestel represent in aggregate about 30% of television sales in Europe, according to the JV.

The agreement includes the certification of TV platforms according to the HbbTV-TA specification, an HbbTV specification for addressable advertising. ATVI’s certification process ensures manufacturers that their products meet the highest standards in addressable advertising technology, said the company.

Nicole Agudo Berbel, MD Joyn/chief distribution officer Seven.One Entertainment Group and Co-MD ATVI, said: “We are heavily focused on developing advanced TV solutions with modern targeting concepts. ATVI paves the way for scaling addressable Advertising in Europe.”

Andre Prahl, chief distribution officer at RTL Deutschland and co-MD ATVI said: “The interest of major industrial partners in ATVI’s services confirms that we are meeting a market need. The partnerships we have now concluded will take addressable TV standards in linear television a big step forward. ATVI will continue to advance the Europe-wide harmonized implementation of addressable TV based on open standards.”

Elie Bonte, innovation lead at TP Vision said: ” TP Vision has consistently championed open standards like HbbTV, aiming to drive innovation for both TV sets and consumers. We are pleased that our dedication to contributing and implementing these open standards is being recognized through ATVI certification. We eagerly anticipate successful cooperation with European broadcasters as they deploy HbbTV-TA-based services.”

Antic Ogut, VP of TV product management at VESTEL said: “As a well-established consumer electronics manufacturer, VESTEL sells millions of TV sets globally each year, establishing us as one of the largest providers to many European countries. We are happy to engage into the ATVI certification process so that our TV sets can be included in the innovative HbbTV-TA targeted advertising services.”