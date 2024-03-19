Simplestream launches SCTE-35 Marker Inserter

Simplestream has introduced its new automated tool SCTE-35 Marker Inserter to its ad-tech stack to further boost monetisation across live streams.

The streaming tech outfit new tool tool enhances automated Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI) for customers using this workflow for ad insertion into live streams. It also allows access to mid-roll monetisation using Server-Side Ad Insertion, which relies on the presence of SCTE-35 markers.

The SCTE-35 Marker Inserter sources the metadata information from the playout schedule provided, which the company said is a much more detailed version of the regular EPG. This workflow allows the automated identification of the breaks and inserts the markers at the point of encoding the live stream.

When ads are inserted, via Simplestream’s Encoding API, existing in-stream adverts are replaced with programmatic or direct digital ads. According to Simplestream, this drives monetisation, as in-stream ads do not generate revenue on digital

The process, which is fully automated, is managed as part of the backend of Simplestream’s Media Manager.

Simplestream’s chief product officer, Lewis Arthur, said: “Mid-roll ad breaks are very important when it comes to the monetisation of live streams, typically representing over 80 per cent of digital live stream pod time. This compares to approximately 20 per cent for pre-roll ads. Using this technology, customers who don’t have SCTE-35 markers can still access mid-roll monetisation which they would otherwise be unable to do.”

He added,“monetisation is absolutely front and centre and we’re constantly looking at ways to allow our customers to expand their capabilities. Tailored to customers whose live streams do not have markers to allow mid-roll monetisation, it’s essential for easy customer integration and deployment that this is a fully automated solution. Based on an IAB-compliant solution, we’re helping our customers maximise each and every monetisation opportunity in a highly competitive market.”