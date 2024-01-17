URC TV taps Simplestream for rugby streamer

URC TV – the sports streaming service created as a partnership initiative between the United Rugby Championship and Irish pubcaster RTÉ – has tapped Simplestream as technology partner.

Simplestream is powering the URC TV offering, including with new applications for Android and iOS, distributed globally. The OTT streamer provides rugby fans with live and on-demand viewing access to the United Rugby Championship games through a paid subscription model.

Founded in 2021, URC TV was designed to accompany the launch of the United Rugby Championship, a global club rugby league comprising of 16 teams from Ireland, Italy, Scotland, South Africa, and Wales.

Simplestream was responsible for migrating multiple components into a single service, including authentication workflows and distribution of content both live and on-demand. The tech outfit deployed its proprietary Media Manager modular backend to manage content for distribution and App Platform to support the service.

A workflow was built to consolidate the authentication process for users from both the official website and the URC TV service. Simplestream also integrated with URC TV’s existing content providers..

Simplestream’s technical director, Ashley Reynolds-Horne, said: “The successful delivery of the URC TV project is another testament to the solid foundation of our architecture, which builds on both proprietary technology and the flexibility of integrating multiple entities as part of a unique architecture. The launch also involved new enhancements in terms of branding and frontend customisation, to allow the client to bring to their fans a best-in-class experience and to enhance the visual identity of the brand itself”.

Tom Lister, United Rugby Championship’s chief marketing officer, said: “Reliability is the key deliverable when it comes to streaming live sport as fans expect a seamless, uninterrupted experience from sign-up right through to the final whistle. The Simplestream platform has provided an ideal foundation for URC TV to continue to innovate and deliver a top-quality product to our fans.”