YFE extends Fix&Foxi deal with telco Salzburg

German kids programmer Your Family Entertainment AG (YFE) has extended a distribution deal with with Austrian telco Salzburg AG for the broadcast of the children’s and family channel Fix&Foxi TV until December 31, 2028.

YFE said that the agreement reinforced the ongoing commitment of both companies to provide high quality and educational entertainment for children and families in the region.

Fix&Foxi TV airs a mix of programming from animated series to educational shows. The contract extension ensures that viewers can continue to watch the channel over the long term.

“We are very happy to continue our long-standing partnership with Salzburg AG. This extension is a sign of confidence in the quality and appeal of our Fix&Foxi TV program. It encourages us in our efforts to reach families and especially children with positive, inspiring content,” said Bernd Wendeln, CEO & COO of Your Family Entertainment.