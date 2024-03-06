Zappware takes Netflix to A1 XploreTV

Belgium-based TV technology company Zappware, has integrated streaming leader Netflix into the native set-top boxes of Austria-based telecom group A1 Group’s Nexx4 product line for A1 XploreTV, its multi-screen service.

Zappware said the integration of Netflix into A1 XploreTV Austria would expand the content library available on A1 XploreTV, enabling subscribers to have access to a wide range of entertainment options without leaving their preferred viewing environment.

“We are excited about our role as a content integrator and front store for our subscribers. The direct integration of Netflix into our set-top boxes enhances the value we offer our customers, giving them access to an even wider range of premium content on our A1 Xplore TV platform,” said Matthias Lorenz, senior director transformation, market & corporate functions at A1.

“The partnership between A1 Group and Zappware is an excellent example of how close collaboration led by innovation can bring a new dimension to the viewing experience. A1 Xplore TV subscribers can now enjoy an immersive viewing experience with access to a vast library of content directly from their set-top boxes,” said Patrick Vos, Zappware CEO.

Zappware is powering A1 Group’s TV offering across its territories, from a rollout in Bulgaria in 2019 followed by a launch in the group’s home territory of Austria the following year and other territories in central and eastern Europe where the group operates networks.