Ooredoo debuts streamer Go Play Market in MENA and Asia

Qatar-based telecom operator Ooredoo Group is making its debut in the streaming market, with the launch of its first-ever OTT platform Go Play Market.

Go Play Market will house live TV channels and video-on-demand content leveraging MediaKind’s advanced technology platform, powered by Microsoft Azure.

Ooredoo operates in in 10 countries across the Middle East, North Africa, and Southeast Asia.The platform has rolled out in six of Ooredoo’s markets, including Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, Tunisia, Algeria, and the Maldives – with plans to expand its reach to non-Ooredoo subscribers in these markets.

Aziz Aluthman Fakhroo, Group MD and CEO, Ooredoo, said: “With Go Play Market, our goal is to establish a comprehensive entertainment hub, tailored to meet the diverse preferences of our customers, as well as non-Ooredoo subscribers, across multiple markets. Our collaboration with MediaKind and Microsoft to launch ‘Go Play Market’ marks a first important milestone in our efforts to broaden our offerings and upgrade the entertainment experience for everyone in the markets where this platform is accessible.”

“Go Play Market signifies the power of strategic partnerships and innovation, said Allen Broome, CEO, MediaKind. “By leveraging Microsoft Azure’s robust cloud capabilities, we are bringing a diverse range of content and live TV experiences and are launching a service in record time to audiences across multiple countries.”

Paco Salcedo, general manager enterprise, Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa at Microsoft, said: “Partnering with Ooredoo Group and MediaKind for the inauguration of Go Play Market marks an exciting milestone in our commitment to revolutionize the entertainment landscape. By leveraging the cutting-edge capabilities of Microsoft Azure, we’re enabling ‘Go Play Market’ to offer a rich and diverse range of content to audiences in Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, Tunisia, Algeria, and the Maldives. This collaboration underscores our dedication to empowering our partners and customers with innovative solutions that redefine the digital experience.”