Bouygues Telecom launches 5G B.tv key offering

France’s Bouygues Telecom has launched a new HDMI key giving access to TV services to subscribers of its 5G fixed wireless access broadband offering.

The B.tv key couples the operator’s 5G box offering with TV and entertainment services.

Bouygues Telecom said the move was to meet the needs of the two thirds of customers with the 5G box who currently viewed TV services over the web via apps or via digital-terrestrial TV and who wished to benefit simultaneously from a high-speed broadband service and a complete TV experience.

It said that TV applications are directly integrated into the B.tv key, which can be inserted direct to the HDMI port of a TV screen.

The WiFi-enabled device comes with its own remote control and users will have access to Bouygues B.TV+ offering, which provides more than 180 live TV channels and over 30 catch-up services, with over 35 packages and services available.

The 5G box with TV offering is available without ongoing contract commitments for €44.99 a month, with an upfront purchase fee of €20 for the TV key.

Bouygues Telecom launched its 5G fixed wireless access offering in June 2022, the first French service provider to do so. The service provides internet access at speeds of up to 1.1Gbps without the need for wiring into the home, for a price of €40.99 without the TV option. The telco already offers TV via an app available on a range of retail devices.