German cable outfit DNMG launches FAST platform Tivee

German cable industry trade association Deutsche Netzmarketing GmbH (DNMG) is launching Tivee, a new FAST aggregator platform for cable operators.

DNMG has signed up Funke Digital as launch partner and full-service provider. The latter will handle the technical provision of advertising inventory and becomes the primary marketer for the service.

Tivee will be integrated into DNMG member cable network providers’ via its own broadcast channel number on the EPG and will provide access to a selection of FAST channels from a wide range of genres via HbbTV. The FAST line-up will be streamed to TV sets via the Internet, breaking through, in DNMG’s words, the barriers between traditional cable TV and streaming.

Funke Media Group-owned Funke Digital will have the initial rights to the advertising space inventory, reinforcing its position as a leading provider in marketing FAST channels in Germany. In total, Funke sells more than 40 channels in 15 countries on various platforms.

DNMG said that, as of today, over 200 network operators covering up to 5.9 million households will have access to Tivee’s white labeled platform and can offer it to their customers using their own brand on their own network free of charge.

Participating operators at launch are Kabel & Medienservice, Jungnickel, ACS Hartmann, Wilhelm.tel and willy.tel, KabelWeida, Glasfaser Ruhr, SeeConnect, United Municipal Utilities Media, Synvia Media and TV Bleicherode GmbH.

“We are thrilled to have such a renowned partner at our side with Funke Digital. Funke, as one of the largest publishing houses in Germany, brings its many years of FAST expertise, a curated and rich channel portfolio and an almost endless marketing quality to this partnership,” says Damian Lohmann, head of Tivee at DNMG.

“The cooperation with DNMG and Tivee is an exciting step into the future of TV entertainment for us. We are pleased to be part of this innovation and to open up completely new target groups for our DVB-C customers that previously did not exist for FAST,” said Claudia Schroeder, director video and TV.

“Our shared vision is clear: Tivee should not only be a platform for the DNMG network operators, but above all an experience that will play a decisive role in shaping the future of German entertainment,” said Jörg Ziemann, head of Tivee at DNMG.