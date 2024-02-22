Swedish public broadcaster, Sveriges Television AB (SVT), in a deal with BBC Studios, has picked up the rights to over 280 hours of factual programming from the content provider to air across its platforms.

BBC Studios’ factual content will be available on SVT channels and services including SVT1, SVT2, Knowledge Channel and SVT Play. The deal includes titles spanning across natural history, science, history and factual entertainment.

Among the slate of shows are season 1-8 of Life Below Zero which follows the hardy characters who have chosen to live off the grid in one of the toughest areas of the world. Where the Wild Men Are with Ben Fogle explores people who’ve set up home in some of the most remote locations on Earth and the recently launched Mammals, shares never-before seen insights into the animal group.

Whilst, Attenborough and the Jurassic Sea Monster follows Sir David Attenborough along with a team of experts to unearth a fossil of the largest Jurassic predator ever known – the giant pliosaur on the UK coast.

Also included is historical documentaries Secrets & Spies: A Nuclear Story and Julius Caesar: The Making of a Dictator. Along with science format Earth, as well as season two of factual entertainment show Amanda and Alan’s Italian Job.

Chris Kinsman, senior vice president factual for EMEA at BBC Studios said: “I am delighted to continue our long-standing partnership with SVT through this new agreement. With an extensive range of factual content, from documentaries, factual entertainment to natural history landmarks, this marks our biggest factual content deal with SVT to date. I can’t wait for their audiences to discover our broad range of high quality factual programming across SVT’s services this year“

Mikael Österby, head of factual acquisitions at SVT said: “In this ever changing world of on-demand viewing it is important to have a partner we can trust. This deal with BBC Studios cements our long-standing relationship, providing our audiences with high quality factual shows. At SVT we see that there is a great demand for premium factual – both for binge watching many episodes with series such as Life below zero and Where the Wild Men Are with Ben Fogle as well as cherry picking specialist factual programming including Mammals and Earth. I am excited for SVT audiences to explore and enjoy BBC Studios’ award-winning factual content”