BBC Studios promotes Kasia Jablonska to director of digital and on-demand across EMEA

BBC Studios has upped its head of VOD, Kasia Jablonska, to director of digital and on-demand of its EMEA operations.

Jablonska starts the newly-created role with immediate effect; she will report to to EMEA key markets management team – Arran Tindall, chief commercial officer and EVP, as well as Tim Christlieb, SVP and GM of branded services.

She will be tasked to lead and bolster strategic plans aimed at expanding digital revenue streams, developing new digital products, and growing audience engagement across EMEA.

The exec joined BBC Studios in 2021 as head of VOD, responsible for the editorial product development for affiliate Players and growth initiatives for FAST channels in EMEA. Under her leadership, BBC Player launched in Poland and BBC Nordic+. During her tenure, BBC Studios has also grown its FAST portfolio in EMEA to six channel brands in 42 countries including the recent launch of the Top Gear FAST channel with Samsung TV Plus in Benelux and Pluto TV in German speaking territories, France, Italy and the Nordics.

Prior to BBC Studios, Jablonska has held stints at Fox, NBC Universal, A+E Networks, Scripps/Discovery, and Endemol Shine Group.

“I am truly excited that in my new role, I will have the opportunity to contribute to BBC Studios’ digital transformation story, working alongside my talented colleagues in EMEA to deliver best of British content to our audiences in multiple new and creative ways. It’s crucial to follow viewers and capture their interests wherever they are, whether it’s on linear TV, streaming players, or FAST propositions,” said Jablonska.

“Kasia’s promotion is a reflection on her innovative approach and strategic vision which have already made a significant impact on our team and digital developments in EMEA . We are confident that she will continue to drive excellence and successfully grow BBC Studios presence in the digital space further,” added Tindall.