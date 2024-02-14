IMG poaches ex-Sky Sports’ James Clement as SVP of tech & operations

Sports agency IMG has recruited ex-Sky Sports exec, James Clement, to serve as senior vice president, tech and operations for its studios business.

Clement joins IMG from Sky where he most recently served as director of operations for Sky Sports. At IMG he will oversee the operations of the company’s studio facilities in London including the broadcast operations, engineering and technical services. He will also be responsible for delivering the business’ production services to partners, including Premier League Productions, Euroleague, DP World Tour, EFL and MLS.

During his 11-year tenure at Sky Sports, Clement delivered its remote production, automation and data led models as well as on screen developments including the new Monday Night Football (MNF) studio.

He first joined Sky Sports as operations and contracts manager in 2012 and was promoted to head of operations in 2013, before becoming director of operations seven years later.

At the pay TV operator, Clement worked across a wide range of sports properties including the Premier League, EFL, WSL, Formula 1, UEFA Champions League, the Major Golf championships, US Open Tennis, NFL and NBA, among others.

Clement said: “I’ve long admired IMG and have worked in partnership with its extremely talented teams since I joined the industry, and genuinely believe it is uniquely positioned to provide outstanding content to clients and partners across the sporting world. Our industry is under constant change, and I’m looking forward to bringing my commercial and operational experience along with a passion for sustainability and equity to this role.”

Barney Francis, EVP Studios, IMG added: “James is an exciting addition to lead the tech and operations team. He brings a global network and proven track record for technical delivery and innovation, and his position will be pivotal in helping us drive technical, operational and production excellence across the IMG studios business.”