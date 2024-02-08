Bouygues Telecom names consumer marketing chief

French service provider Bouygues Telecom has named Aurélie Stock-Poeuf as director of marketing for consumer services.

Stock-Poeuf, a member of the telco’s management committee, will combine her new role within the company with her existing responsibilities as president of Bouygues Telecom Business Distribution (BTBD).

As head of consumer marketing, she will be charged with defining a new differentiated and appealing value proposition for the Bouygues Telecom brand and with piloting the levers available, such as special offers, pricing, service, content, terminals and customer relationship management towards this end.

Stock-Poeuf has 15 years’ experience in marketing, having begun her career at Gemini Consulting before moving to Orange in 2006. She was appointed as director of marketing communications at pay TV operator Canal+ in 2014, followed by a stint in the same role at Boursorama in 2015.

She joined Bouyguyes Telecom in 2016 as director of strategy and member of the management committee, before becoming director of digital in 2019.

She was appointed president of BTBD in 2021 following the acquisition of Euro-Information Telecom, which enabled Bouygues Telecom to strike a distribution deal with Caisses du Crédit Mutuel and SIC and to increase its mobile base by two million customers.