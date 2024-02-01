Sandbox’s content to land on Intigral’s OTT platforms in MENA

Education-centred media firm, Sandbox Group, has teamed up with Intigral, the media arm of stc Group, as it deepens its presence in the MENA region.

The partnership will see Sandbox’s content available on Intigral OTT platforms across MENA, including, stc tv and Jawwy TV. Sandbox’s programming will be available first in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, followed by Egypt.

The raft of content encompasses a range of learning shows and arts and craft video targeted to kids which will be fully localised to Arabic. Titles launching on stc and Jawwy TV are animation series based on Grimm’s Fairy, The Adventures of Zee focusing on Arab culture, classic kids show — Pingu, art series Learn to Draw and Hopster original Clever Brenda.

“We know that there is an increasing appetite for high quality kids’ learning content in the Middle East and we are happy to be a key partner in providing this in the region,” said Shan Eisenberg, chief commercial officer of Sandbox Group. “By adding our fun educational shows to stc tv and Jawwy TV, we enable Intigral to reach young families better: higher ARPU, more loyalty, and a lasting emotional connection with the users”.

Khulud Abu Homos, vice president of content at Intigral said: “We are delighted to collaborate with SandBox to broaden the variety of educational content available to our viewers, granting them a more extensive selection of top-notch choices as we continuously aim to enhance the digital entertainment experience on our flagship OTT platforms stc tv and Jawwy TV.”