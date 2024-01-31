E1 to debut on ITV and CBS Sports

The UIM E1 World Championship will debut to TV audiences in the US and in the UK, as part of new broadcast agreements with CBS Sports and ITV respectively.

E1 is the world’s first all-electric raceboat championship, according to the company. The new sporting competition is made up global teams, featuring the likes of sports stars such as Tom Brady, Rafael Nadal, Sergio Perez, as well as entertainment performers — Marc Anthony and Steve Aoki. The UK’s the free-air-broadcaster, ITV, will air the season across its linear channel ITV4 and streaming platform ITVX, with the first race kick off in Jeddah in the beginning of February.