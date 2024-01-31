E1 to debut on ITV and CBS Sports

The UIM E1 World Championship will debut to TV audiences in the US and in the UK, as part of new broadcast agreements with CBS Sports and ITV respectively.
E1 is the world’s first all-electric raceboat championship, according to the company. The new sporting competition is made up global teams, featuring the likes of sports stars such as Tom Brady, Rafael Nadal, Sergio Perez, as well as entertainment performers — Marc Anthony and Steve Aoki.
The UK’s the free-air-broadcaster, ITV, will air the season across its linear channel ITV4 and streaming platform ITVX, with the first race kick off in Jeddah in the beginning of February.
The landmark broadcast deal follows E1’s recent partnership with agency, Aurora Media Worldwide, to broadcast the water sport series to more than 500 million cumulative global audience.
Richard Botchway, assistant commissioner for Sport, ITV said: “ITVX and ITV4 are thrilled to announce a deal to showcase the excitement of E1, the world’s first all-electric raceboat championship.”
“These broadcast deals are of great strategic importance to E1 and we believe CBS Sports and ITV are perfectly positioned to deliver the drama of our World Championship racing proposition,” added, Rupert Hunter, chief commercial officer of UIM E1 World Championship.
E1 is sanctioned by the Union Internationale Motonautique (UIM), the world governing body of powerboating. The championship was established to create a new, competitive on-water racing proposition based on clean technologies to protect the waters and coastal areas, said the company.